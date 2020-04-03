North Island College students are now able to take advantage of some emergency funding.

Starting today, the college is offering extra support to students experiencing an unexpected financial emergency that may affect their ability to finish their studies.

It’s all thanks to $206,500 in funding from the Government of British Columbia.

“We know this is an extremely stressful time for our students and that’s why we are so thankful for this investment from the provincial government,” says Associate Vice-President Kathleen Kuhnert.

The emergency support is available to help with a wide range of financial needs including costs, living expenses and funding towards supports for remote learning.

Students who need help with the application process can get in touch with NIC’s financial aid advisors.

Indigenous students can also reach out to the college’s Aboriginal educational advisors.

“All our student services are available to any student who has a question or needs assistance. Advising appointments can be booked online through the Book NIC Advising Appointments link on our homepage. Students can also call 1-800-715-0914 to speak with a Financial Aid Advisor,” Kuhnert adds.

To learn more about the financial supports available to NIC students, visit this website.