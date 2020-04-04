Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There’s now 1203 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 29 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 76, two more than yesterday’s numbers.

Three additional deaths have been announced, bringing that total to 38.

Dr. Henry also says of the 1203 cases in the province, 704 people have fully recovered.

As of yesterday, the province has conducted over 47,000 COVID-19 tests.