Indigenous Canada flag, designed by Mulidzas-Curtis Wilson. (Supplied by the City of Campbell River)

Indigenous post-secondary students will have more help with thier financial struggles, thanks to the province.

The government is providing an additional $1.5 million to the Indigenous Emergency Assistance Fund, which helps Indigenous students who are experiencing an unexpected financial emergency.

Support will be available at all 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C., as well as the Native Education College (NEC).

In addition to emergency living expenses like groceries, cell phone bills and childcare, the fund supports Indigenous learners through other unanticipated expenses like medical, dental and optical costs, and travel costs for family crises or community obligations.

Students who use the emergency funding will not have to pay it back.

Indigenous students can reach out to their local Indigenous student representative to help with the application process.

