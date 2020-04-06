Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now 1266 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 63 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 79, up three from Saturday’s numbers.

One new death has been announced, bringing the total to 39.

Dr. Henry says British Columbians have to keep doing their part to help flatten the curve.

“As we’ve been saying, this is in the middle of our critical weeks here for COVID-19 and we must be steadfast in our commitment to holding the line right now in B.C. We continue to see clusters and outbreaks in our comminutes and at facilities,” she said.

“These hotspots are very concerning, they can quickly escalate and challenge our response and ability to keep things under control. Our percentage of new cases has been slowing, it’s been bending and that’s really important and it’s testament to the effort everybody here in British Columbia has been making over these past few weeks, but we must keep that firewall strong.”

Of the 1,266 cases in the province, 783 people have fully recovered.

So far, over 48,000 tests have been conducted in British Columbia.