Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now 1291 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 23 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island still sits at 79 with no new cases reported.

Four more deaths have been announced, bringing the total in the province to 43.

Dr.Henry says with the long weekend ahead, and with many people in the province celebrating, it’s important to stay home.

“This is also a time when many people are thinking of travelling and going to perhaps holiday homes or smaller communities around the province. I really am imploring people, this is not our time to do that right now.”

“We need to avoid all non-essential travel, and it’s important that we don’t go to communities where we might not have the resources to support us if we become sick or if there’s a medical emergency. Now is the time to stay home, to stay connected with our family, to stay connected virtually.”

Of the 1291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, 805 people have received back to full health.

So far, over 50,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.