Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now 1336 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 45 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island now sits at 81, an increase of two from yesterday’s numbers.

Five more deaths have been announced, bringing the total in the province to 48.

With the long weekend ahead, Dr. Henry is once again stressing the importance of staying home.

“We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again. We need to stay home this weekend. We need to be close to our families, to the people that we share our homes with and we need to reach out to others virtually and stay connected. This is not the time to take unnecessary travel.”

She adds that now is “not the time to go to some of our smaller or remote communities where the services may not be available to support you or support the community should this virus be introduced into those communities.”

Of the 1336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, 838 people have returned back to full health.

So far, over 50,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.