The province is delivering emergency funding for children and youth with special needs, and their families.

The Emergency Relief Support Fund will provide a direct payment of $225 per month to eligible families over the next three months, up to June 30.

Families are asked to reach out to their Child and Youth with their Special Needs (CYSN) worker to see how they can benefit from emergency help.

“We have been hearing from families of children with special needs that they are facing a lot of uncertainty right now,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development.

“We want to help, so we’re offering these families emergency funding and allowing more flexibility in our supports. Our government is committed to helping make life a little easier during this unprecedented and very challenging time.”

Using a needs-based approach, the emergency funding will support 50 percent more of the eligible families that are currently awaiting services.

This payment can be used to purchase supports that will include:

meal preparation and grocery shopping assistance;

homemaking services

caregiver relief support (e.g., funded support to allow a family member to provide temporary care for a child or youth);

counselling services, online or by phone; and

and other services that support family functioning.

Quick Facts:

About 30,000 children and youth with special needs access CYSN services.

MCFD provides autism funding to families of more than 16,000 children and youth diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

There are roughly 275 families with children on a Special Needs Agreement or Voluntary Care Agreement.

Families of more than 6,300 children with special needs access Supported Child Development or Aboriginal Supported Child Development programs.

Parents and guardians of school-aged children who are looking for education supports are urged to contact their school principal.

The Ministry of Education frequently updates frequently asked questions (FAQs) for families online.