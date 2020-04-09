Premier John Horgan announced $5 million to expand existing mental health programs and services and launch new services to support British Columbians. (Video still from Province of British Columbia)

Help is on the way for those feeling stress from the pandemic.

Premier John Horgan has announced $5 million in provincial funding that will go towards expanding virtual mental health supports, province wide.

“These are critically important times for all of us, and we need to hang together, and we need to recognize that although we may feel stress, we may feel bouts of depression at the challenges that we face as individuals, as a family, and as a community, together we can get through this,” Horgan said.

The funding will support virtual programs to keep mental health workers and their clients connected from their homes. Health care workers will also have access to psychologists who have volunteered to provide care through an online support hub.

Services will focus on adults, youth and front-line health care workers.

The funding will also increase access for Indigenous communities and those living in rural and remote parts of the province.

The goal is to provide more options for people living with mental health challenges who are currently unable to access in-person supports.