There are now 1445 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 35 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island remains at 84, which is unchanged from yesterday’s numbers.

Dr. Henry is sending out a reminder that now is not the time to be travelling, even if it’s to a summer home or a cottage.

“We hope that everybody is off enjoying their weekend, spending time with their close family, with their households and taking the time to unwind and to be kind to each other. I sincerely hope that most people have avoided any unnecessary travel. All across the province, we know that these physical distancing measures are in place and we know they’re so important to be able to continue the trend that we are having in managing this pandemic.”

Of the 1445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, 905 people have returned back to full health.

So far, over 53,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.