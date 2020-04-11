North Island MLA Claire Trevena is saying “thank you.”

She’s praising North Island communities for playing their part in the fight against COVID-19.

“We all know someone who is there on the frontline; the checkout clerks and shelf stackers in stores, the bus drivers, care home workers, truckers delivering essential supplies, those working in pharmacies, paramedics, nurses and cleaners and doctors at hospitals,” Trevena says.

“We most likely all know someone who has lost their job or whose business is at risk. Our government is trying to assist, whether it is with rent or financial support.”

After a $5 billion package was announced a couple of weeks ago, Trevena is saying “thank you for your patience” as the government continues to find ways to fill in the financial gaps.

She’s acknowledging the stresses that come from being stuck at home, not seeing friends and not being able to do what you normally do.

“This is Holy Week for Christians, Passover is upon us, Vaisakhi is celebrated Monday and Ramadan is a couple of weeks away. These are usually times people come together. Thank you for not doing so.”

For those without a faith, Travena recognizes that “it is simply spring, with the joys and anticipation of the outdoors that usually brings. So, I know in North Island the closure of all provincial parks will be felt particularly hard as good weather and time off beckons us towards them.”

“But, as Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry has said time and time again, and as Health Minister Adrian Dix has echoed time and again: we cannot let up now,” Trevena adds. “We have to keep our distance; we have to stop the spread. By doing this we are all saving lives.”