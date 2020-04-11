The federal government’s wage subsidy legislation has been given the stamp of approval in the House of Commons.

The $73-billion wage subsidy was passed Saturday night following a session that saw opposing politicians come together in agreement.

The billions of dollars is now expected to flow to companies across the country as they deal with COVID-19.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is designed in the hopes of encouraging companies to rehire workers by offering a 75 per cent wage subsidy over the next three months to businesses that have seen their revenue drop by 30 per cent due to COVID-19.

Companies will have to reapply for it each month.

The CEWS is expected to receive royal assent from Governor General Julie Payette Saturday night.