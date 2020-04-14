An online petition calling for further restrictions on coastal ferry travel is gaining steam.

The petition, called “Covid-19: Restrict Access To Vancouver Island – Essential Services/Supplies/Residents ONLY,” has garnered nearly 43,000 signatures as of this morning.

“Vancouver Island residents are worried about their safety amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and we’re still seeing tourists from other provinces and the US driving on our roads here,” the petition says.

“We need to be proactive and protect our residents – this island has a lot of people who are considered high risk and it’s in our best interest to come together as a community to protect our friends, family and neighbours.”

It added that, “People should be taking this situation very seriously by self-isolating and social distancing but it’s not happening and we still have tourists and non-residents travelling over to the island. BC Ferries should be limited to essential services and implement restricted access for residents who are trying to return home to their families.

This needs to work both ways… residents from Vancouver Island shouldn’t be travelling to the mainland if it’s not essential.”

You can link to the petition here.