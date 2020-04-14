Port Hardy Corporal Chris Voller and Constable Rebekah Draht attended a social distancing birthday party for a Fort Rupert ten-year-old who was unable to have a regular party due to social distancing rules.( Supplied by Port Hardy RCMP)

Both the Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP detachments are doing what they can to help lighten the mood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One way to do that is to show up at a future constable’s birthday party.

Port Hardy Corporal Chris Voller and Constable Rebekah Draht attended a social distancing birthday party for a Fort Rupert ten-year-old who was unable to have a regular party due to social distancing rules.

The birthday girl had previously expressed aspirations of becoming a police officer and her birthday wish was for officers to come to her party.

Port Hardy Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Wesley Olsen and Officer in charge of Indigenous Policing Services for E Division, Inspector Dee Stewart helped make the birthday even more special by making her an honorary Constable.

The newest member of the Port Hardy team was given a forge cap, challenge coins, business cards, a notebook, and a certificate to celebrate her new position.

Another way to make a difference in the community during COVID-19 is to help out local first nations.

Officers from both the Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP partnered up with the Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw’s First Nation’s health authority and a charity called Soap For Hope to donate multiple items to the Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw nation on Friday.

They delivered multiple personal hygiene items including slippers, shower curtains, sheets, pillows, towels, and blankets.