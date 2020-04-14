Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now just over 1500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 26 new positives this afternoon, bringing the total in B.C to 1517.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 89, which is two more than yesterday’s numbers.

Of the 1517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, Dr. Henry says 942 people have returned back to full health.

So far, over 56,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.