Cautious optimism from Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer as the country’s COVID-19 pandemic growth rate slowly flattens.

Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada has done over 462,000 tests with about 6-percent coming back positive.

In late March, Dr. Tam says case numbers doubled every three days while now they double every seven to 10 days. She says this is evidence that we are slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

Tam compares our eventual way down the epidemiological curve as a trip down a mountain in the dark. Canada has to be slow, careful and hold its resolve to crush that curve.

As well, the federal government is rolling out a mental health support program to help Canadians coping with this pandemic.

As of today, Canada’s Minister of Health says all Canadians have access to enhanced mental support through the government’s new Wellness Together Canada program.

The program will include an online peer community platform to better communicate and share concerns.

Patty Hadju says the program aims to provide adequate and targeted mental health support for Canadians to better equip them in these challenging times.