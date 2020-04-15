Peninsula Co-Op is matching donations up to $150,000 to help provide equipment and supplies to frontline healthcare professionals across six Vancouver Island hospitals. (Supplied by Peninsula Co-Op)

A simple text can help ease the burden on our frontline healthcare workers.

Peninsula Co-Op is matching donations up to $150,000 to help provide equipment and supplies to frontline healthcare professionals across six Vancouver Island hospitals.

Donors can choose which hospital foundation their donation will go to.

Beneficiaries include:

• Cowichan District Hospital Foundation (Cowichan District Hospital)

• Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation (North Island Hospital – Comox Valley)

• Campbell River Hospital Foundation (North Island Hospital – Campbell River)

• Victoria Hospitals Foundation (Royal Jubilee and Victoria General Hospitals)

• Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation (Saanich Peninsula Hospital)

“They want this to end up funding any equipment and supplies that are needed to help support, get us through this and beyond,” said Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation executive director

Colt Long.

Lindsay Gaudette, with Peninsula Co-Op says, “As an essential service, we can appreciate the challenges that come with staying operational in a time of crisis. Our work pales in comparison

to the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly caring for patients on the frontlines as they fight to keep our communities healthy.”

If you would like to make a donation you can text CARES to 28778 or visit www.peninsulaco-opcares.com and select the Comox Valley Hospital Foundation to receive your donation.

– With files from Robyn Clarke