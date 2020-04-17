There are now 1618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 43 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island sits at 94, which is unchanged from yesterday’s numbers.

Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, 966 people have returned back to full health.

Dr. Henry says that what happens next is “directly tied to your continued efforts.”

“We still have new cases, new outbreaks and tragically, new deaths. We cannot afford a resurgence that will undo all of the effort and sacrifices we have made so far.”

“We all want opportunities for more social connection, but we’re not there yet,” Henry adds. “To safely ease restrictions, we must be thoughtful and careful in our approach. As we look ahead, we need to find the right balance. That is even more challenging because of the nature of the COVID-19 virus.”

So far, just under 60,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.