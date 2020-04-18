Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now 1647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 29 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island sits at 97, an increase of three from yesterday’s numbers.

Three more deaths have been announced, bringing the total in the province to 81.

Of the confirmed cases, 987 people have returned back to full health.

Over 60,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.