April 18th fire at Rock Pro building in Port Hardy (Photo supplied by: Bill Ford/Facebook)

There are no injuries following a massive industrial structure fire at the Rock Pro building.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue responded to the blaze on Hardy Bay Road at around 9:45am yesterday morning.

The 25 firefighters on scene received some mutual aid from the Port McNeill Fire Rescue.

Fire Chief Brent Borg says crews were able to save half of the building.

Although it does not appear to be suspicious, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.