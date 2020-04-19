BC 1 Call wants you to dig safely.

It’s asking you to click or call before you dig to avoid damaging any underground infrastructure.

While staying home and practicing safe physical distancing, BC 1 Call says many are taking advantage of the spring weather to get outside in their yard and tackle home improvement projects.

“There is a great deal of uncertainty at the moment amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” says President and CEO Chris Hyland. “We understand the desire to get outside in your yards and take advantage of the spring weather. However, it is imperative that you know what is beneath you before you do.”

In addition to service disruptions, he says the unnecessary damage could pull emergency resources, such as fire and first responders, away from areas where they are critically needed.

Whether you’re planning to build a retaining wall, plant a tree, or put in fence posts, you’re encouraged to first click or call and request a free underground utility locate on what infrastructure is in the desired dig site.

Utilities can include services like phone, water, sewage, and natural gas lines.

“Taking the time to submit a locate request to BC 1 Call is critical to your safety and the safety of your neighbours,” Hyland says. “Let’s remember that many more people are home right now relying on their gas, heat, internet and water supplies.”

He adds that if a line is damaged and repairs are needed, most crews won’t be able to maintain physical distancing protocols which puts them “at risk to repair these critical services.”

To request a free underground utility locate, call 1 (800) 474-6886 during regular business hours or visit this website.