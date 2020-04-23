A man is facing several charges after an altercation at the Quality Foods in Powell River.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon, and is believed to have started with the suspect not wanting to follow the store’s physical distancing policies.

When police arrived, they were directed by witnesses to the suspect sitting inside a vehicle.

Officers had to use force to subdue him.

A 48-year-old man from Powell River was taken into custody and is now facing charges of assault, assaulting a peace officer, and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

A 72-year-old woman who was with the suspect is also facing charges of obstructing a peace officer.

“While I understand people’s frustration with the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, frontline workers and businesses have put processes in place to protect the health and safety of their staff and the public,” stated Powell River RCMP S/Sgt. Rod Wiebe.

“These are not suggestions or guidelines, these are the rules of the store. Please follow their directions and above all, be patient.”

The Powell River RCMP thanked the by-standers who helped officers at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with cellphone video of the events that took place in the store or in the parking lot or, who witnessed the altercation inside the store, to please call the detachment at 604-485-6255.