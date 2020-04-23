There are now 1824 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 29 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 111, up one from yesterday’s numbers.

Four more deaths have been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 94.

Dr. Henry says the province has been fortunate as it has not had a dramatic increase in new cases.

“Much of that is due to the way that British Columbians have responded together to keep their distance and to do the things that we need to do to try and manage this in our community here.”

She adds that the province must continue to look at ways to control the pandemic.

“We manage that risk going forward by opening up industry and our hospital system, but doing it in a way that includes vigilance and careful thinking. It doesn’t mean that the virus is going away, so we have to learn to live with it without getting ourselves into trouble. To start doing that, we need to reach a manageable number of new cases.”

Of the confirmed cases so far, 1092 people have returned back to full health.