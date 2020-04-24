Still from Easy Street's 'We're all in this Together' video. (Easy Street, Facebook)

A Comox couple is sending their message of positivity in the age of COVID-19 through a song.

Dave Devindisch and Annie Handley make up the musical duo Easy Street.

They co-wrote and recorded the song We’re all in this Together, inspired by the comments of the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, about staying positive and flattening the curve.

We're all in this Together We started this project by writing a song to help spread a positive message and let people know that 'We're all in this Together." While we were trying to piece together a video, we were overwhelmed with support from people all over the world. We made a lot of new friends, and saw how bright Humanity can shine. Thank you to everyone for your inspiration! Please share to help spread the message 🙂 Dave Devindisch & Annie Handley Posted by Easy Street on Sunday, April 12, 2020

“While we were trying to piece together a video for our song, we were overwhelmed with some inspirational stories and support from local people and from people all over the world – we saw how bright humanity can shine,” Handley said.

Handley said making the video for the song was a global effort, with help from members of the Facebook group Hearts in the Window.

“It (the group) is now global and (there are) lots of really great stories and photos, and we were looking on there and just came up with a lot of inspirational stories from all over the world that were helping to do the same,” she said.

“So we wrote everybody that we could find and whose photo that we added into the video, and everybody was really overwhelmed and happy to be a part. Even people from the Philippines, we spoke to them, and people from Detroit, Ontario, everywhere that we wrote. Everybody was so kind and happy to be part of the video and that’s how the video came to be.”

The video is also posted on Easy Street’s Facebook page.

It even caught the eye of producers from a TV station in Detroit, who have asked if they could use it in their newscast.