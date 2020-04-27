The province is doling out $11.8 million in grants to support crime prevention and remediation initiatives.

In total, 267 projects – led by community not-for-profits, school districts and others – will receive a one-time grant through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth said taking the proceeds of crime and putting them back into our communities “is just one of the many ways we’re enhancing the services that people count on.”

“These grants support programs that make our communities safer, including those that prevent domestic violence, deter youth from engaging in a life of crime, and help people rebuild and heal from trauma.”

Benefiting on the North Island is:

The Yoga Outreach Society, $30,000 . The First Nation Women’s Yoga Project’s goal is healing for women, their families, and the broader community through trauma-informed yoga. An 80-hour training program will be developed specifically for First Nations women, and a pilot project will be implemented in Port Hardy for local First Nations communities.

Programs and services that support people experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault, along with programs that target the prevention and intervention of domestic violence, are receiving more than $3.5 million.

The remaining grants will help fund community initiatives that address crime prevention, support child and youth advocacy centres, address Indigenous healing and rebuilding, enhance restorative justice and target human trafficking and sexual exploitation.