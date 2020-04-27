The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s ReStores are moving to an online format to help keep the donations coming. (Provided by Habitat VIN)

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s (Habitat VIN) ReStores are moving to an online format to help keep the donations coming.

On Wednesday the organization will be launching an online contactless pick-up format at its stores in both Campbell River and Courtenay.

The ReStore sells new and gently-used household items donated by both individuals and corporations and the revenue helps cover Habitat’s operational costs, allowing them to direct all donations to building homes.

Payments will be available online or over the phone with a credit card and customers are asked to stay in their vehicles when picking orders up.

Habitat VIN says while the online store will be running, any returns or public donations will not be accepted due to the safety risk.

Habitat closed the doors to their ReStores on March 18th.

To learn more and to shop the online Habitat ReStore, click here.