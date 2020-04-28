Island Rail Corridor assessment has been released. This included the entire length of the corridor that spans from Victoria to Courtenay, Parksville to Port Alberni, and Wellcox Spur and Wellcox Yard near Nanaimo. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

The final report includes estimated costs to upgrade infrastructure, to restore rail freight operations and passenger service on Vancouver Island.

It also includes cost estimates to upgrade the rail line to meet the standards necessary for commuter service with frequent train service between Victoria and Langford, as well as inter-city service between Victoria and Courtenay.

The Ministry of Transportation’s assessment will be used by the government to inform future decisions on investments in the corridor, which is owned by the Island Corridor Foundation.

The province says this was “a thorough assessment conducted by railway industry experts to ensure a complete and accurate picture of the railway infrastructure, from ties and track to grade crossings and bridges.”

The ministry is currently developing the South Island Transportation Strategy, focusing on the efficient movement of people and goods.

It will look at all modes of transportation across southern Vancouver Island, including rail, and is expected to be released in June.

The ministry engaged WSP Canada Group Ltd. to conduct a detailed evaluation of the Island Rail Corridor on Vancouver Island.

The full Island Rail Corridor Condition Assessment is here.