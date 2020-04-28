Of those, 1190 people have fully recovered.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 55 new cases this afternoon.

Two new cases were announced on Vancouver Island, bringing the total to 119.

Two more deaths have also been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 105.

Dr.Henry says we must all keep doing our part to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We must all remember the importance of the work that we are doing and the actions that we are taking together, and particularly the importance of these actions we are taking to protect our elders and seniors as well as those with underlying health conditions that are at the highest risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19 and being in hospital.”

“We must continue to protect them and to protect our families and communities as we’re going through this transition period in the coming weeks and months. We need to ensure the capacity and the tools that we have developed in our healthcare system, are ready to rapidly respond to any increases that we are seeing, and that the outbreak can be maintained over the next few months.”

“More importantly, we can’t lose sight of the role that we each play, the decisions that we each make every day makes the difference for all of us in the coming weeks and months.”

So far, just over 78,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.