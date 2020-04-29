London Drugs is offering shelf space to local small businesses forced to close their doors during the crisis.

In select locations, the company will be transforming its centre aisles into Local Central, a dedicated space to help local businesses sell their products.

Small business owners can visit here to see if their products qualify.

Some rules and restrictions apply.

You’re asked to keep an eye out on London Drugs’ social channels for when local products hit the shelves.

As well, you’re welcome to tag local businesses that they think could benefit from the initiative on London Drugs’ social media posts.

As an essential service, London Drugs stores are open and have the ability to help small businesses that have had to close their retail stores, stay afloat.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position in these challenging times where we can really help out,” London Drugs president and COO Clint Mahlman said.

“As a 75-year-old Canadian owned and operated company we have always supported fellow Canadian businesses and now is the time more than ever, to come together. As an essential service, we are here to help our local small businesses while also providing an opportunity for customers to pick up their favourite local items and support their favourite local companies.”

Mahlman adds, “Whether you sell coffee, local honey, or your restaurant’s graphic T-shirts, London Drugs is here to help.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business reports that only 21 percent of small businesses in Canada are fully open due to the pandemic, and 50 per cent have reported that they are unsure if their business will survive.