The Port Hardy Fire Rescue is keeping busy.

Crews responded to a fire in the Beaver Harbour Trailer Park at 7:52am on Saturday.

“Engine 14, our primary engine at Hall 2 (Storey’s Beach), rapidly responded with an initial attack crew, arriving first on scene to begin an immediate interior attack,” Port Hardy Fire stated in a news release. “The Hall 2 crew, thanks to their quick response, were able to knock back the majority of the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen.”

Soon after, crews from Hall 1 arrived and efforts “transitioned to overhaul, given that Hall 2 crews had managed to effectively contain the bulk of the fire and stop any spread.”

Given the quick response from Engine 14, “the entirety of the structure was saved, interior fire damage was minimized and no injuries were reported.”

There were approximately 20 firefighters on scene who “spent the remainder of the morning until noon cleaning and returning gear to a ready state,” the release adds.

Port Hardy Fire is sending out a big thank you to its partner agencies BC Emergency Health Services, BC RCMP and BC Hydro for their response and assistance.