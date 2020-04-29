The provincial state of emergency is being extended for the third time.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced that it will continue through to May 12th.

Premier Horgan said today that we have to keep doing our part to help things return to normal.

“I know that everyone is looking forward to resuming normal activities, spending more time with loved ones who have been separated over the past number of weeks and we want to see that as well, but it’s going to take resolute action by all of us to ensure that we continue to make progress rather than give up the progress that has been so hard fought for over the past month and a half.”

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials.

Farnworth first announced a state of emergency back on March 18th after Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency the previous day.