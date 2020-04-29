There are now 2087 confirmed cases in British Columbia.

Of those, 1305 people have fully recovered.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 34 new cases this afternoon.

For Vancouver Island, there was only one new confirmed case.

Four more deaths were confirmed as well, bringing the total in the province to 109.

Dr.Henry says while the province’s COVID-19 testing strategy expanded to include anyone with cold or influenza-like symptoms, it’s important to follow the basics to help limit the spread of the virus.

“The best things and the most important things we need to continue to do in our communities all of us now is to continue to clean our hands regularly, to not touch our face, to cover our cough and sneezes, to ensure we are keeping our safe physical distance and to have a very sensitive threshold for staying home and staying away from others if we are not feeling well.”

So far, just over 80,000 tests have been conducted.