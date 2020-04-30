There are now 2112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Of those, 1322 people have fully recovered.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 25 new cases this afternoon.

For Vancouver Island, there were no new confirmed cases.

Two more deaths were confirmed as well, bringing the total in the province to 111.

Dr. Henry says the government’s goal is to give you all of the information you need to keep safe while moving ahead.

“Right now, we need to stay strong and continue to bend our curve down. We all need to be champions of safe physical distancing, of handwashing, of staying connected at a distance to those who are at high risk and who may be alone and those in our community.”

She adds that “we need to support those around us to self-isolate when they are ill. To make sure that all of us take responsibility for ourselves and for our children to stay away from others when we are sick.”

So far, over 83,000 tests have been conducted.