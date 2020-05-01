Applications for the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers are now open.

If your ability to work has been affected because of the pandemic, and you’re receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, you can now apply online.

The BCEBW is a one-time, tax-free payment of $1,000 for eligible B.C.’ers.

To be eligible for the you must:

have been a resident of B.C. on March 15, 2020;

meet the eligibility requirements for the CERB;

have been approved for the CERB, even if a federal benefit payment has not yet been received;

be at least 15 years old on the date of application;

have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return; and

not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance.

Applying online is the fastest, easiest way to receive the benefit.

You can apply with your social insurance number and direct deposit information here. Click on the ‘apply online for the benefit’ button, on the site.

On Monday, May 4th, agents will be available by phone to assist people who need help applying, including those who do not have internet access.

General support is available at 778 309-4630 or toll-free within B.C. at 1-855-955-3545, Monday to Friday, from 8:30am to 4:30pm.