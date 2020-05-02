There are now 2171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 26 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 123, an increase of two from yesterday’s numbers.

To date, 1376 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Two new deaths have been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 114.

Dr. Henry says she knows many are feeling the frustration of maintaining safe physical distance, of not seeing friends and having to connect with people in a virtual way.

“It’s especially challenging for young people, where their main connections are often related to friends and school. We know that in-classroom schooling has been suspended and that can make people feel very overwhelmed and anxious. We know families are doing their best and that it can be very challenging to have your family around you all the time.”

She adds that “you are not alone.”

“We understand that this can be very anxiety-provoking, we understand that there are a lot of things we don’t know. We are working through it together.”

So far, over 88,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.