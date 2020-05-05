BC Transit says some form of normal will be returning to its bus services (next month, suggestion) this June.

On June 1st, some safety measures will be added to allow for front door loading and collection of fares in all BC Transit communities.

Those safety measures will come in the form of a temporary vinyl panel to make sure physical distancing between the driver and passengers is maintained, and fares will be collected on all conventional, community, and handyDART services.

BC Transit says while the front door loading and collecting of fares will be new, other safety measures already implemented will remain in effect including enhanced cleaning on buses and transit facilities, limiting passenger capacity to support physical distancing, and having a red line for passengers to stand behind.

Until June 1st, however, rear door loading and free fares will continue.

For more details about BC Transit fares and services, visit BCTransit.com.