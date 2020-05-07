33 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

The total for B.C. is now at 2288, with two new cases confirmed on Vancouver Island.

Out of those cases, 1512 people have recovered to full health.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced two more deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the total to 126.

Dr. Henry is sending out a reminder that we are still in phase one.

“That means we must continue what we are doing for a bit longer. That is important for us. We need to continue the measures that we’re taking to bend our curve down and to get this under control,” Dr. Henry says.

“Yesterday, the Premier announced we’ll be ready to move to phase two after the May long weekend. So, it’s not much longer now. This is something we can all look forward to, even if it’s not quite here yet. We will be watching very carefully to make sure that all we are doing will continue to make it safe for us to expand.”

Just over 100,000 COVID-19 tests have been done so far.