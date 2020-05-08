There are now 2315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 29 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island stands at 125.

To date, 1579 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

One new death has been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 127.

Dr. Henry says we must continue with what we have been doing because it is working.

“We have flattened our curve and must keep it there,” Henry says. “Until we move into Phase 2, the orders, restrictions and guidance remain in place.”

“Our go-forward principles are our playbook for where we are today and how we will move forward. They are the rules to help us decide what is safe for ourselves, our loved ones and our communities. These principles will not change until COVID-19 is no longer a risk to any of us,” Henry adds.

So far, just under 103,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.