There are now 2330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 15 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island remains at 125.

To date, 1659 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Two new deaths have been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 129.

As tomorrow is Mother’s Day, Dr. Henry is recognizing the important role moms play in our lives.

“Let’s show how much we care for them by ensuring we are doing all we can do to keep them safe,” Henry says. “Safe physical distance remains an important part of what we need to do right now in British Columbia to keep all of our mothers and our communities safe.”

So far, just under 105,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.