Photo of the earthquake off Vancouver Island( Provided by The United States Geological Survey)

An earthquake has been recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Reports say it happened last night about 132 km northwest of Tofino.

The 4.7 magnitude quake was recorded at a depth of 10km and could be felt in some parts of Vancouver Island including Port Alice, Port Hardy and Tofino.

Its the first earthquake to hit the region in a while. The last one recorded in the area was on April 19th about 36 km west of Port Alberni.

To view more specific details about the 4.7 magnitude earthquake, click here.