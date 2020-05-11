A webinar designed to help the tourism industry plan for the post-pandemic landscape is on tap this week.

It’s being put on by the BC Tourism Resiliency Network, a program that supports tourism businesses as they navigate the pandemic and work towards eventual recovery.

Return to Work: Employment Law and COVID-19 includes a team of lawyers from the law firm Fasken.

They’ll be providing information and guidance on how to respond to the significant changes employers are facing due to COVID-19.

It’s happening this Wednesday, May 13 at 10:00am. It’s expected to run for an hour, plus 30 minutes set aside for a question-and-answer period.

It will touch on employment law, human rights, immigration, workplace health and safety, privacy and government aid programs.

Topics to be covered, include:

Implementing temporary layoffs and recalling employees from layoff

Temporary reductions in employee compensation

How to respond if an employee tests positive for COVID-19

Ensuring compliance with workplace health and safety obligations

Human rights issues arising out of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on immigration applications and work permits

You can register here.