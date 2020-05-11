1719 people have now recovered from COVID-19.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry released the daily update this afternoon which included 23 new cases, bringing the total in B.C to 2353.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, but one new death was announced bringing the total in the province to 130.

Dr.Bonnie Henry says as the number of confirmed cases continues to decline, she expects the province to move into Phase Two of the pandemic plan next week.

“We moved very quickly back in March to put necessary orders and restrictions in place. Everybody in B.C has been doing their part and we are now in a much better place than we were a number of months ago.”

“As we look ahead to the restart of our province in the coming days, we want to move slowly and thoughtfully. Next week, if things continue to go the way they have been going – and I fully expect they will – we’ll be at the beginning of phase two of our pandemic, said Henry.”

She added that the one thing everyone needs to have right now is patience.

“Being patient and calm must be top of mind right now. Whether you as an individual, as a family unit, a business, you need to take the time you need to think about how you’re going to adapt your activities to the new ways of operating in our province to our new normal.”

So far, just under 105,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.