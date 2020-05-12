Vancouver Island Regional Library is giving everyone the chance to create some arts and crafts projects.

It has launched Creativebug, the newest resource in its online library, which offers unlimited access to thousands of online art and craft classes and award-winning video classes taught by top designers and artists, anytime, anywhere.

VIRL’s Divisional Manager Emily Mathews says the online craft hub is perfect for everyone.

“Whether they’re just getting started with crafting, are experienced DIY’ers looking for new and creative ideas, or families in search of some fun and engaging activities, Creativebug has so many rich and engaging projects to offer. We are beyond excited to offer this new service to our customers,” Mathews said.

Categories on the web and mobile apps include art & design projects, crafts for kids, sewing, jewelry, and many more.

The classes never expire, so projects can be started and stopped, according to people’s schedules and interests.

Creativebug is available now for anyone with a VIRL library card.

If people would like to sign up for a membership while in-branch services are temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, you can register here.