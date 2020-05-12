The latest COVID-19 update from the province is in, and it’s optimistic.

Only seven new cases were reported in all of British Columbia, bringing the total in the province to 2360.

Out of those cases, 1832 people have now recovered from the virus.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, with the total still sitting at 125.

Sadly, one new death was reported, bringing the total in B.C to 131.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says in the time since COVID-19 was first reported, we have learned many things, but many questions still remain.

To answer them, the province has launched a new survey.

“We have learned a lot about the virus, we have learned a lot about transmission, we learned a lot about how to care for people, and how to manage outbreaks, but there are still many questions that we still need to answer and understand,” Dr. Henry said.

“The information that we gather will help inform the decisions that we make in the weeks and months ahead. As part of the survey, there’s also an opportunity for you to express your interest in participating in a number of other studies that we’re setting up to better understand the impact of the pandemic on people here in British Columbia,” she added.

So far, over 110,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in B.C.