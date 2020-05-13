Of Canada’s 71,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34,500 or 48-percent of all cases have now recovered. Canada’s top doctor says the daily average for testing has jumped to nearly 28,000 tests.

Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed the country’s medical officers are on the lookout for an inflammatory disease in children, saying it appears similar to Kawasaki syndrome.

This follows the Canadian Pediatric Surveillance Program’s (CPSP) alert to Canada’s doctors to keep an eye out for an inflammatory illness that was reported in a small number of children worldwide. In the alert, the CPSP says the symptom may be “temporally” associated with COVID-19, meaning it’s linked to the virus only because it appears at the same time in children.

Tam says there remains no proof it is specific to COVID-19 because Kawasaki-like syndromes can be a secondary effect from your body’s reaction to a virus. Even if it’s not specific, Tam says it is important to catch people who are presenting with the symptom to find out whether COVID-19 is linked.