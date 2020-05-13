The provincial state of emergency is being extended for the fourth time.

As B.C. moves toward its new normal, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced that it will continue through to May 26th.

This is to support continued coordination of the pandemic response.

“Because of our determination and sacrifices over the past months, we’re now in a position to carefully move toward the next chapter in our response to COVID-19, but we must not lose sight of the challenges that are ahead,” Premier John Horgan said.

“At each and every step forward, your government will continue in its commitment to keep our communities safe and support people through this difficult time.”

The government recently announced BC’s Restart Plan, laying out a series of steps and principles that everyone in B.C. will take together.

Its goal is to protect people while ensuring that the province can come back from COVID-19 stronger than before.

“As we look forward to increasing our social and economic activity in B.C., we must remember that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Farnworth. “Our province continues to be in a state of emergency, and we will continue in our coordinated response to keep people safe, support our health-care system and ensure our supply chains are secure.”

The extension is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials.

Farnworth made the original declaration on March 18th after Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency the previous day.