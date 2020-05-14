Mosiac Forest Management and the United Steelworkers Union have reached tentative agreements covering unionized workers on Vancouver Island.

Mosaic is the timberlands manager for TimberWest and Island Timberlands and the South Island Logistics Facility at Crofton

In announcing the agreements, Mosaic says they will create improved job opportunities and long-term security for USW members.

There will also be greater flexibility when it comes to the movement of contractors, equipment, and logs across Mosaic’s South Island operations.

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 president Brian Butler says when the agreements are finalized and ratified, they will create increased certainty for about 650 of its members.