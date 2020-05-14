SPECIAL REPORT: interview with BC Health Minister Adrian Dix
(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Health Minister Adrian Dix.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- The lack of COVID-19 cases outside the Lower Mainland
- The turnaround time on testing results in BC
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Conspiracy Theories around the coronavirus
- Elective Surgeries
- The current state of the health care budget in the province
- Comparing the stress of leading the NDP party in a provincial election to COVID-19
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: