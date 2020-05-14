Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Health Minister Adrian Dix.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • The lack of COVID-19 cases outside the Lower Mainland
  • The turnaround time on testing results in BC
  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Conspiracy Theories around the coronavirus
  • Elective Surgeries
  • The current state of the health care budget in the province
  • Comparing the stress of leading the NDP party in a provincial election to COVID-19

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: