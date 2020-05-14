1885 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced fifteen new cases this afternoon, bringing the provincial count to 2392.

One new case was reported on Vancouver Island, with the total now sitting at 126.

Dr. Henry is reminding you to be “cautious and careful” as we move into the next phase of the pandemic.

“We will be progressing slowly,” Henry says. “As we know, the incubation period for this virus is 14 days. So, it will take us the next 14 to 28 days to understand the impact of the measures we’re taking in the coming week.”

Sadly, three new deaths were announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 135.

Over 114,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.