The BC SPCA's annual fundraiser, Lock-In for Love: Home Edition is a twist from past years. ( Lum3n.com, Pexels.com)

One of the BC SPCA’s biggest fundraisers is going digital.

Lock-In for Love: Home Edition is a twist from past years.

From now until mid-June, instead of being locked in a kennel at a local SPCA shelter, you’re at home practising social distancing and asking your friends and family to help you help the animals.

You can register, raise funds, and then join the SPCA online on June 13 to celebrate your success.

The BC SPCA says you don’t have to walk, run, jump or even lock yourself up this year – you just need to share your fundraising page and ask friends “and family to help you make sure that the animals are not forgotten.”

Provincially, funds raised go to care for shelter animals, spaying and neutering services, and cruelty investigations.

To register and for more on Lock-In for Love, click here.