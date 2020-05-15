A one of a kind project took place at the Quadra Island Community Centre two weeks ago. (Supplied by the Strathcona Regional District)

A small group is taking action to provide PPE shields to Vancouver Island’s healthcare system.

A collaboration between small business, local government, and individuals sparked the assembly and packaging of over 5,500 shields.

The Strathcona Regional District said that the project that took place at the Quadra Island Community Centre two weeks ago “shows the resilience of small communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Andreas Hagen of Study Build said the goal of the Shield Project was to respond to a call-to-action and provide PPE’s “to our incredible frontline workers within Island Health.”

“We are so grateful for the risks that these individuals take everyday for all of us,” Hagen said.

“The project provided an opportunity to show solidarity within our community against COVID-19. To show that our small communities can also play an important part in the solution and that we are not helpless against this disease.”

The project is a direct result of the help from a number of businesses, groups, governments and individuals.

The Strathcona Regional District said it’s proud of its residents and the opportunity to have played a small role in supporting this initiative.

“In these times, good news stories and results like these need to be celebrated. What this group has been able to achieve in such a short time is remarkable,” said Aniko Nelson, the senior manager of SRD Community Services.

“We believe it is important to share the success of this story, although the true success may never be known, as it is our hope that this story will motivate more of our residents in the region to take action, big or small, and together our successes are infinite.”

Hagen said she looks forward to the possibility of providing more shields in the future and “continuing to be involved in a number of important local initiatives.”

To find out how to support this and upcoming initiatives, you can contact Hagen at andreas@study-build.com.